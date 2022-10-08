Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Comerica by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

