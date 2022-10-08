CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.6 %

CRWD opened at $171.88 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.