Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 989,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

