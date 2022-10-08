Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.