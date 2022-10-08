The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $19.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

