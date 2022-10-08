Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

