Barclays Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $215.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $178.78 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $509,423,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $175,759,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

