Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCHN opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $772.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

