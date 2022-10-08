Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.82.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. Splunk has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

