MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $970.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $990.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $881.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $919.37 and a 200 day moving average of $884.49. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.