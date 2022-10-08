Raymond James Cuts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $25.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RUTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 89,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

