Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $102.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Ryanair Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.44. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

