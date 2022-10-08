SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $341.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.46. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $328.27 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

