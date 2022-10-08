Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Airbnb stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

