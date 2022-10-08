Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $90.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.29.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $56.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

