Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $15.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

