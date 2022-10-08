Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2023 earnings at $60.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.79 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,895.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,008.72. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,626.22 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,990,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



