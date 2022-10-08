MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.78.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $235.62 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $424.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average of $268.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
