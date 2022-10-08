MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $235.62 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $424.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average of $268.72.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

