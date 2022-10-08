PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.19. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.