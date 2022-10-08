Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ KITT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

About Nauticus Robotics

(Get Rating)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

