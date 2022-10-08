Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 11.3 %
NASDAQ KITT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Nauticus Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
About Nauticus Robotics
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nauticus Robotics (KITT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.