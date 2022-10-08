Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LLAP has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Shares of LLAP opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
