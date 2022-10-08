Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 63.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.