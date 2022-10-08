Raymond James Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,829.38.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,478.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,625.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,478.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.