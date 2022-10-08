Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $23.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

BLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.72 million. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

