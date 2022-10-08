Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,316.15 ($64.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,066 ($61.21) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 525.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,858.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,246.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.45%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.