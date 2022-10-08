Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.48

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.48 and traded as low as $69.39. Kubota shares last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 49,203 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

