AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,293.67

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,293.67 ($15.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($16.92). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($16.67), with a volume of 6,998 shares.

ABDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £315.81 million and a PE ratio of 7,666.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,293.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,222.49.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

