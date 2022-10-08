Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.60

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.60 and traded as low as $39.32. Emera shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 520 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Emera Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

