Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.55

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.55 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33.85 ($0.41). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 475,779 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “house stock” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £36.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.87.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

