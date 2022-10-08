MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.19

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.19 and traded as high as C$19.66. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$19.32, with a volume of 3,076,606 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 3.2999996 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

