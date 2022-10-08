Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $7.00. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 17,096 shares.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

About Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:DPSI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Decisionpoint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.