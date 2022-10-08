Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $11.92. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 84,051 shares changing hands.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

