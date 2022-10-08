NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.13. NSK shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 926 shares traded.
NSK Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.81.
NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
