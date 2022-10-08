Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.60

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.60 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.74). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.74), with a volume of 558,118 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £926.92 million and a P/E ratio of 398.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.86.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Neeta Patel bought 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £494.86 ($597.95). In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($6,060.90). Also, insider Neeta Patel acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £494.86 ($597.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,635 shares of company stock worth $2,638,826.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

