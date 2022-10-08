Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) vs. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Analysis

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 3.41 -$94.80 million ($2.41) -13.13 Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.56 $695.96 million $2.79 56.95

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everbridge has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.5% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Everbridge and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 Cadence Design Systems 0 5 8 0 2.62

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $55.08, indicating a potential upside of 74.09%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $192.54, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.44% -10.40% -2.62% Cadence Design Systems 23.61% 32.06% 19.87%

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design and sign off products, including Genus logic synthesis and Joules RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, such as place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for silicon manufacturing. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products comprising pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to emulate and model the expected behavior and interaction of standard industry system interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company serves 5G communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial and healthcare, mobile, consumer, and hyperscale computing markets. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

