CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit -13.16% -27.89% -5.97% CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.08 -$33.60 million ($1.97) -0.55 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.41 $13.51 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CompoSecure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elevate Credit.

37.4% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Elevate Credit and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Risk & Volatility

Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Elevate Credit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

