Head to Head Comparison: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) vs. IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 348.82%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49%

Volatility & Risk

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.95

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats IceCure Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

