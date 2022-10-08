GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

GNNDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 2.5 %

GNNDY opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $201.45.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

