AGNC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 67,319 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 205% compared to the average daily volume of 22,054 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

