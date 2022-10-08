Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 271,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 172,535 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,605,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,207,000 after buying an additional 3,146,220 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,042,000 after buying an additional 515,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,632,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.