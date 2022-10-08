Citigroup Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $215.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $205.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $204.05 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

