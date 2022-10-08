International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

