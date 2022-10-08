Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$58.57 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

