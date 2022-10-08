Analyzing Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -1.02% 5.27% 3.95% Alpha Pro Tech 5.71% 5.68% 5.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Alpha Pro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avanos Medical and Alpha Pro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.49%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Alpha Pro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $744.60 million 1.33 $5.20 million ($0.16) -130.99 Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.76 $6.76 million $0.28 14.32

Alpha Pro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

