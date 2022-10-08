Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $110.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SWMAY opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

