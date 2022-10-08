Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

TSE WEED opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$19.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.