New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $3.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NYMT opened at $2.28 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.