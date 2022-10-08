Wells Fargo & Company Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $188.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.67%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

