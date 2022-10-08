Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.