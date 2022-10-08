American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Amundi raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 53.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 342,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

