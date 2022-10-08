BNP Paribas Downgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Sell

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $10.60 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,165.06.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

